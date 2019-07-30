THE recent heatwave has sent me running from the kitchen, seeking out no-cook meal options whenever possible. This Asian-inspired “zoodle” recipe (aka courgetti) is a particular favourite for the very hottest of days. It makes a perfect summer supper, enjoyed ideally in the garden with a crisp glass of something chilled to accompany.

Ingredients

3 medium courgettes, spiralised

2 carrots, spiralised

2 red or yellow peppers, thinly sliced

2 spring onions, finely chopped

4 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp gluten free soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp rice/white wine vinegar

1 tbsp sriracha sauce

1 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

4 tbsp hot water

1 red chilli, deseeded & finely chopped

fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 lime, quartered

Method

1. To begin, prepare the courgetti, carrots, peppers and spring onions and toss together in a large bowl.

2. Mix together the peanut butter, soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, sriracha sauce, ginger and hot water. This can be done in a bowl with a whisk or place everything into a clean jam jar, seal and shake well until completely combined (wrap the jar in a tea towel if the water used is very hot).

3. Pour the dressing over the vegetables and toss everything together until completely dressed. Garnish in the bowl with fresh chilli and coriander and serve with wedges of fresh lime.

NB: You can also add cooked chicken, prawns or tofu to this salad, or even serve alongside some steamed cod or salmon fillets.

Victoria is the author of This is Gluten Free and owner of 2 Oxford Place, Gillygate, York