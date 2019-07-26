OBESITY is rising among children who are just about to start school in York.
Last year nearly 10 per cent of reception pupils in the city were recorded as being obese, according to City of York Council data.
A total of 9.28 per cent of the city’s four and five year olds were in the obese range.
And just over 54 per cent of people aged 18 or older in the city are estimated to be overweight or obese.
A report prepared for a council health meeting says: “York’s obesity rates are lower than national averages, although obesity is rising in reception-age children.
“There is a wide variation in obesity rates at ward level, and a strong correlation between obesity and deprivation at ward level.”
But the city has the fifth highest level of physical activity in the country, according to a national survey. More than 76 per cent of residents exercise for two and a half hours a week - well over the national average of 66.3 per cent.