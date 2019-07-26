A MAJOR York road will be closed tomorrow morning whilst police carry out investigations into a fatal accident that occurred earlier this month.
Part of the A1237 York Outer Ring Road, between Copmanthorpe and Woodthorpe, will be closed from 8am tomorrow. (Saturday)
Traffic Constable, Mark Patterson said in a tweet that the force would be carrying out further investigations into the fatal collision that happened on July 13 - resulting in the death of an 87-year-old man, named locally as Robin Cooper.
The Press reported earlier this month that the cyclist was crossing the A1237 at about 2.30pm on July 13 when a blue BMW, travelling towards Clifton Moor, collided with his bicycle on the road between the Copmanthorpe and Woodthorpe roundabouts.
At the time, North Yorkshire Police said: "The cyclist was airlifted to hospital with multiple serious injuries but died in hospital on July 15."
The force added that the driver of the BMW, a 60-year-old man also from York, was uninjured.
Comments are closed on this article.