A POPULAR pub landlord has died suddenly, aged 76.

Barry Sissons, former landlord of the Three Cranes Public House, in St Sampson’s Square, died unexpectedly on July 6 at his home in Acomb.

Mr Sissons began working in the pub trade in 1984 at the New Inn Pub at Cliffe, near Selby, after being a long-distance lorry driver for much of his working life.

He and his wife Judy ran the village pub for six years until an opportunity came along to take over the Three Cranes.

His son, Tony Sissons, said that although the Three Cranes had a completely different style to their previous country surroundings, they soon imposed their own character to make it into a thriving city centre pub.

He said: “My dad had a great sense of fun and loved playing practical jokes on some of his regulars customers.

"His non-stop waffling earned him the nickname of Bibbling Barry, and he often came out with funny one-liners.

“He always described the Three Cranes as a proper pub with no frills attached. He used to play old music which was loved by his regulars.

“He retired in 2002, handing down the pub to me but he often came back in to see old friends.”

Mr Sissons was also Junior Vice President of York Licenced Victuallers association.

Former Police Licensing officer, Arthur Swain, said: “I worked closely with Barry in my time as licensing officer and he was always a gentleman and a great licensee, who knew how to run a great public house. He will be sadly missed.”

Tony added: “Barry leaves behind his wife Judith, and his children Deborah, Geoff, Tony and Paula as well as many great grand grandchildren.

“He was a shining light in our lives but he had a fantastic life so it is a bittersweet feeling.

“Anyone who knew and loved Barry is welcome to attend his funeral.”

The funeral will take place at York Crematorium on Friday, August 2, from 12:20 pm, with the reception at York Acorn Rugby Club.