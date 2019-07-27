A MITSUBISHI driver hit and toppled a tractor at the end of a 90 mph police chase along the A170, York Crown Court heard.

Robert Henry Foster, 30, forced another car to swerve into a layby to avoid a collision as he overtook dangerously between Thornton-le-Dale and Allerston, said Rob Galley, prosecuting.

Approaching Ebberston, to avoid traffic he swerved himself onto the verge almost toppling over before coming back onto the road and trying to overtake a queue of traffic.

The chase ended when he crashed into the tractor in the queue, breaking his passenger's arm. He ran off but was caught.

"All this was about you trying to get away from the police because you were not insured," said Judge Chris Batty.

He jailed Foster for 18 months and banned him from driving for three years and nine months and ordered him to take an extended driving test.

Foster, of Normanby Road, South Bank, Redcar, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving. It was his fourth conviction for dangerous driving.

John Nixon, for Foster, said he was a builder by occupation and he had been "loyal friends" with the passenger for 10 years.

Foster regretted what had happened.

The solicitor advocate handed in a letter on Foster's behalf from the passenger at York Crown Court.

Mr Galley said police were travelling away from Scarborough when they saw Foster at the wheel of a Mitsubishi near Thornton-le-Dale at 10.30am on October 13.

They noticed he wasn't wearing a seat belt and a check revealed the vehicle wasn't insured.

Foster accelerated away from them and they turned round and tried to follow.

The police car was unable to catch him despite doing 90 mph.