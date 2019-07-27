A COMMITTED and passionate care home manager has been nominated for this year’s Community Pride Awards.

Alison Jane Redhead, manager of Minister Grange Care Home, has been nominated for the Health Service Hero Award by colleague, Helen Degnan, who says that Alison is “an exemplary example of a caring committed and passionate nursing manager”.

She said: “Alison is an exemplary example of a caring, committed and passionate nursing home manager who is dedicated to ensuring that the service provided is of the highest standard.

“She continually strives to improve the quality of life to residents not only in her care but also those in the wider community.

“As an active participant in the NHS Vale of York CCG Partners in Care group, Alison is keen to share new ideas and approaches with other care home managers and is motivated to work collaboratively with other organisations to promote and share best practice.

“She has recently shared resident-focused improvement innovations on a larger scale at conferences and events and has demonstrated examples of successful implementation of evidence based care to NHS England representatives and the Academic Health Science Network.

“These successes include the use of the Capacity Tracker, a technological tool to help continuing health care and the local authority to identify available care home beds more efficiently, a dementia kitchen, an indoor garden, the use of bright colours; and inclusive activities based around meal times. She has recently established a registered manager network to provide peer support to other registered managers and promote best practice across the York area.

“Recognising the importance of developing relationships within the wider community, Alison has facilitated visits to the home by children from a local primary school where visits from the children are welcomed weekly. These are enjoyed and valued by young and old alike.

“ In addition, she has facilitated work experience opportunities for local young people. Not only does this help to connect with the local community, it also provides valuable life experiences which can benefit positively on a student development, offer insight into career pathways and raise the profile of care work.”

On hearing on her nomination, Alison said: “I am thrilled that the care home and I have been recognised for the work we do. We try to help others and in turn help the community.”

The Health Service Hero award is sponsored by Hungate. The awards are run with City of York Council and the main sponsor is Benenden Health.