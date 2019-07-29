THE parents of a paralysed York man say health chiefs have stopped funding his place in a care home – without even informing them of the decision.

John and Lyn Pape say their son Stuart, who suffered severe brain injuries in a motorcycle crash ten years ago, has been living in a care home in Castleford for the past nine years because nowhere in York has been able to care for him.

But earlier this month, they were told by Fairburn Vale Care Home that NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) had stopped funding his care in April, with a £30,000 debt having already built up.

They said they were told that the CCG had argued his care should not be funded by the NHS and - even if it was - a different organisation should be footing the bill, as he was living outside the Vale’s area.

The couple, of Fulford, said they had subsequently discovered that an assessment of Stuart, which had prompted the decision, was carried out last August without them being told about it.

They said they had also found that a box was ticked in a document saying they could not attend the assessment, when they hadn’t even known about it taking place.

Mr Pape said: "Stuart is severely disabled and falls firmly in the category of a vulnerable person, so to be used as a pawn in the funding process is not acceptable.

“To have stopped his funding without ensuring his place at Fairburn Vale remained until the situation was resolved could have placed him in jeopardy.

“For me this is a neglect of duty and care for my son. Me and my family should have been kept informed from the start of the process.”

He was also angered by the annotations on a report stating that he could not to attend a meeting when he had had no knowledge of the meeting.

He said he had had lengthy discussions with officials earlier this week and Vale of York was now suggesting it should meet half of Stuart’s care costs, with the other half being met by a local authority in the area where he was now living. However, this was all subject to negotiation, added Mr Pape.

He added that he was 65 and had his own health issues, and he could do without the stress of trying to resolve this funding problem.

A spokeswoman for the CCG said that to fully understand Mr Pape’s needs and eligibility status, a newly assigned case manager and a social worker from Wakefield had met with Mr Pape and his parents.

She said: “As there is ongoing management of this case, the CCG is unable to provide any more information at this time."