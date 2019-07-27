A FUNDRAISER organised by a York animal home has hit their objective.

The York, Harrogate and District RSCPA set up an appeal for donations to enable them to fit three new extractor fans in their puppy unit. Without the extractor fan, the temperatures would be difficult to control inside the unit.

However, in less than 24 hours, their target of raising £1,800 was achieved and they can now begin fitting the new fans, keeping the puppies cool during the hot temperatures.

Peter Gorbet, branch manager at the York RSPCA animal home, said: "We have been blown away by the generosity and support we have received since launching the funding campaign. Our puppies are extremely grateful. We never imagined we would be able to raise the total amount in such a small period of time.

The donation page is still active and any remaining donations will go towards fixing the drainage guttering outside the dog kennels, which is also badly damaged.

The animal home's JustGiving page can be accessed at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/YorkRSPCAPuppies.