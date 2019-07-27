A YORK-based social enterprise is planning to create a community facility on the former Heworth Gasworks site.

Social Vision, established in York in 2016, will manage and run a community space that will be at the heart of a potential new housing development, located towards Eboracum Way and Heworth Green.

The development aims to give a space for local charities to use and is part of the planning application recently submitted by North Star and Moda Living to create high-quality new homes, a new park and landscaping throughout the former gasworks site.

The new community hub will feature a deli café, showcasing local produce, and will reinvests its profits into a new foundation that will focus on mental health, well-being and social isolation projects.

Joe Gardham, director of Social Vision, said: “We know that social isolation, loneliness and mental health are three issues affecting many York residents. So, we’re taking a 21st century approach to designing a community centre – a modern, relevant space that attracts and caters for local residents. We will focus on York’s ageing population, children and families and isolated men – three issues that are currently lacking in provision in York.

“Our new Foundation, created from the profits of this project, will make it easy for any young person in York to fulfil their potential by having access to an emergency grant fund. Throughout the day we will be a buzzing space frequented by people and groups across York who are looking for a family-friendly, fully-accessible space.

"A full engagement process will be launched with local charities and groups to offer as many benefits as possible to the local community.”

The project will be funded by North Star, and could open in 2021 if planning permission is granted.

A North Star spokesman said: “This will be a great addition to the new vibrant community that we are developing on this derelict site. We have been impressed with the ideas and innovation showed by Social Vision and it will be a great addition to the local area.”

For details email joe@social-vision.org.uk or visit www.heworth-gasworks-consultation.co.uk