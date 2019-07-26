A SOCIAL enterprise with an office in York has announced it has boosted the region’s economy by £31million in the last 12 months as well as increase its lending to female entrepreneurs by nine per cent.

The Business Enterprise Fund (BEF) has made the announcement as part of its annual social impact report which also reveals the not-for-profit organisation has loaned a total of £7.08million in the last year, helped to create 175 new UK businesses and generated or safeguarded 820 jobs. Specialising in responsible and flexible finance to businesses making an impact in their communities, 36 per cent of BEF’s loans in the last 12 months were to female-led businesses across North and West Yorkshire and the North East.