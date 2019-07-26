A SOCIAL enterprise with an office in York has announced it has boosted the region’s economy by £31million in the last 12 months as well as increase its lending to female entrepreneurs by nine per cent.
The Business Enterprise Fund (BEF) has made the announcement as part of its annual social impact report which also reveals the not-for-profit organisation has loaned a total of £7.08million in the last year, helped to create 175 new UK businesses and generated or safeguarded 820 jobs. Specialising in responsible and flexible finance to businesses making an impact in their communities, 36 per cent of BEF’s loans in the last 12 months were to female-led businesses across North and West Yorkshire and the North East.
Steve Waud, chief executive at BEF, which has an office on York’s Blake Street and is celebrating its 15th anniversary later this year, said: “At BEF we remain dedicated in our role to supporting under-represented yet tenacious SMEs across the North, who don’t necessarily have the same level of investment available to their counterparts in the South.
“We are proud that 36 per cent of our loans in the year have been to female entrepreneurs which is higher than the industry average and we’re continuing to promote the support available to help tackle the evident funding gap, which has also recently been highlighted in the Alison Rose Review . The economic impact our lending continues to generate is something we are hugely proud of at BEF.”