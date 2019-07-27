HEALTH and social care workers who go above and beyond to help others have been recognised for their dedication and hard work.

Healthwatch York has celebrated the efforts of individuals and health teams at their Making a Difference awards.

The health watchdog invites people to nominate rate health of social care service out of five stars on its website. People can also leave comments and name any individuals or teams they feel have made a difference.

Sian Balsom, Healthwatch York manager, said: “It’s so important to remember, at times when the health and care system is so stretched, that people in our city are still delivering excellent care every day.

“These awards are our way of saying a big thank you to all those who go above and beyond.”

Healthwatch York developed the awards to make sure the feedback people have left is recognised and shared. Fourteen people from nine organisations received awards.

Sian said: “These awards also highlight that providing good care to people is possible in challenging times. Every person is different, and listening to what really matters to them can be the magic difference for their experience of care."

“Healthwatch York is committed to improving health and social care services in York.

“We are your voice in the health and care system – but we can’t do it without your input. Alongside our wonderful award winners, we also want to thank everybody who shared their views with us this year. Please keep telling us what works, and what doesn’t.”

Winners at York Hospital include Dr Martin Howard, Gill Jackson, Helen Harrison and all the clinical nurse specialists in the Haematology team; The Endoscopy Unit; Gynaecology; Breast Imaging Unit staff at the Magnolia Centre; and the Cardiology team.

Other winners were: ASDA Blood Clinic Team; Jo Adams, Age UK York’s Feather Duster service; Joe Bradley, Sue Pemberton, Vikki McKeever, Nina Dunn and the team at Yorkshire Fatigue Clinic; Vicky Sunara and York Integrated Care Team; Maja Komljenovic and Ellen Waterson, Bishopthorpe Pharmacy; Sally Shaw, Boots, Heworth Village; Ms Rani, Clifton Park Clinic; Nazia Iqbal, W S Inness & Associates; and Fulford Nursing Home.