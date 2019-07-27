THE family of a little girl with a rare condition have sworn they will ‘keep on fighting” after hearing that their daughter will only be eligible for a life-changing drug for up to a year.

Matilda Jamieson, four, from Strensall, York, suffers from the muscle-wasting disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Her parents, Rachel, 37 and Mike Jamieson, 40, have campaigned with the charity TreatSMA to get the drug Spinraza, also known as Nusinersen, to be recognised by the NHS.

The drug treats the cause of SMA, helping to minimise the disability and improve quality of life.

A review surrounding whether Matilda is eligible for the drug has been ongoing after Health Care and Excellence (NICE) said that that patients like Matilda, with Type 3 SMA who have lost the ability to walk independently, are not eligible.

However, last month it was announced by NICE that the revised treatment has been been approved.

The most significant change to the guidelines is that it will now be available for patients who have lost the ability to walk independently in the last 12 months.

Mrs Jamieson said that, after speaking to Matilda’s consultant, she will be given the treatment for a year however, if no improvement is seen then she will lose the treatment.

She said: “The news is bittersweet because although Matilda will get the treatment for a year, it doesn’t seem right, ethically, because you are asking a four-year-old to show improvement almost immediately or lose the treatment.

“Spinal Muscular Trophy affects her in many ways and it seems unfair that she may improve in some aspects but if she doesn’t improve in what NICE are asking for then she will be back at square one.

“It is a lot for a little girl to take in and she doesn’t understand it.

“We will keep on fighting to make sure she gets the treatment indefinitely, like others, so she can keep improving.”

Meindert Boysen, director of the Centre for Health Technology Assessment at NICE, said: “Having considered new evidence about the effectiveness of Spinraza in people who have lost the ability to walk, NHS England and Biogen have been able to find a way forward that all parties are happy with and that will ensure Spinraza is available to as many people with SMA as possible.

“There will still be people with SMA who will not be able to access treatment with Spinraza under the terms of this agreement.

But we are not closing the door to these people.

“Uniquely for this type of arrangement we have made a commitment that, during the 5-year course of the MAA, should evidence become available on the potential benefits of the drug to see whether it would support a change in the MAA inclusion criteria.”

“NICE will now update its draft guidance to reflect the new MAA criteria and this will be issued to consultees for appeal.”