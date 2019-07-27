A TEENAGER from near York is taking part in a once-in-a lifetime experience with the Scouts.

Harry Cornforth, 18, of Acaster Malbis, is attending the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA.

Over the course of two weeks, Harry will be meeting people from all over the world, taking part in a skills exchange and being challenged to think about global issues in a new light.

Harry has joined the International Service Team (IST) who are the driving force behind the Jamboree.

The IST is a multinational team who volunteer to spend their summer holiday at the Jamboree. There are about 6,000 in total with nearly 1,000 coming from across the UK. Their job is to make the Jamboree happen and make every day easier.

Some of them are instructors planning and running activities for the tens of thousands of Jamboree participants. Others are doctors, caterers or I.T workers.

Harry has been allocated a role with the mountain bike patrol, a team which ensures participants' safety when they ride on the dirt tracks on the bikes.

Before leaving for the event Harry said: “I’m really excited about going to the Jamboree as I’ll be able to pick up loads of skills while working in a close-knit team. I shall need to be good with my communication and listen well to make sure I work well with everyone involved”

The event was opened by UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls, who said: "World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend. They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure.

“Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime.”