A HUGE power cut hit around 89,000 homes and businesses in North Yorkshire, including the Ryedale area.

Northern Powergrid tweeted at around 12.15pm to say the outage happened in the YO postcode areas.

It has since confirmed that properties in Scarborough and Whitby and surrounding areas were affected. The Press understands properties in Ryedale were also left without electricity.

At 1.30pm, the electricity distributor tweeted: "Hi all customers in YO postcode areas. Good news, your power should now be back on. Why not try a light switch to check? Thanks for your patience during the power cut."