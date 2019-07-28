A SHARP-EYED Tesco employee foiled two fraudsters who travelled across England to carry out a phone fraud in York.

Adil Judge, 23, had a knuckleduster, cannabis and documents in false names with him as accomplice Aqid Mahmmod drove him to Clifton Moor, Rebecca Dunford, prosecuting, told the city's magistrates court.

But when the pair tried to use a fake driving licence to get a mobile phone and contract worth £750 at Tesco's Clifton Moor store, the employee spotted that the licence was a fraud and asked for other documents to confirm their identity.

They left quickly and police pulled them over three and a half hours later at Dishforth.

Judge, of Dorset Street, Oldham and Mahmood, of Cambridge Street, Oldham both admitted fraud at Tesco's on June 24.

Judge also admitted possessing articles for use in fraud, having an offensive weapon in public and permitting driving without insurance. Mahmood also admitted driving without insurance.

District judge Adrian Lower, said Judge was an "arrogant liar" who had a first class degree and a masters with distinction in law and could have had a career in the legal profession.

"That plan now lies in tatters," he said. "The only person to blame for that is you."

Mahmood had gone along with the scheme because he saw the chance of "ready money".

He banned both men from North Yorkshire and from associating with each other for 12 months and ordered each to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory surcharge.

Both were banned from driving for 12 months and given 12-month community orders with 15 days' rehabilitation activities. Judge was also ordered to do 160 hours' unpaid work and Mahmood 120 hours' unpaid work.

For them, John Morris called both defendants naive men who were obeying directions from others when they carried out the fraud.

"They were young men effectively of good character," said the defence solicitor. "It appears they were used by other people who were more experienced with criminality."

The prosecution accepted the cannabis was for Judge's use.