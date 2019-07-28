STUDENTS rose to the challenge of becoming tour guides at Drax Power Station near Selby as part of an initiative aimed at boosting skills.
Year 10 pupils from Holy Family Catholic High School in Carlton, near Selby, put their public speaking and presentation skills to the test when they became the latest recruits to the Visitor Centre team at the UK’s biggest power station.
The school has been participating in the Diana Award Mentoring Scheme, which pairs volunteer mentors from industry with young people to give them an insight into the world of work and career skills training.
Through weekly group sessions, the students worked with the Drax visitor centre team on skills including project planning, critical thinking and interview techniques.
Danny Devlin, careers lead and physics teacher at Holy Family School who led the project, said: “The programme has been a massive success and the students have gained so much from it.
“One skill the students identified as something they’d like to improve was public speaking and presentation skills, and what better way to practice this than to explain how Drax works?
“The experience has been invaluable to them - they have really grown in confidence. None of it would have been achieved without the excellent support and guidance from the staff at Drax.”