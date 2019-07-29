A TAKEAWAY customer was racist towards a Deliveroo cyclist and damaged his bike, York Magistrates Court heard.

Hayden Smith, 40, told the cyclist "Go back to your country" outside KFC in Blossom Street, said Sarah Tyrer, prosecuting.

While the Deliveroo man was waiting to collect an order inside the takeaway, he picked up his bike and threw it five metres into the road, damaging it.

Ms Tyrer said Smith also banged on the takeaway's window.

He told police later he had gone to the restaurant to buy some food and the staff "couldn't understand what he was saying".

Ms Tyrer said both the cyclist and a PCSO called to deal with him said Smith was drunk.

Smith, of Beckfield Lane, Acomb, pleaded guilty to racist criminal damage and a public order offence.

He was ordered to pay £125 compensation to the cyclist, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £30 statutory surcharge.

Representing himself, Smith said: "I didn't say 'Go back to your country'."

He said he lived on benefits and didn't work because of a brain injury.

He had told police he had moved the bike because he didn't think it should be left where it was and denied damaging it.

Ms Tyrer said the Deliveroo rider worked part-time while studying at the University of York.

At 7pm on March 18, he put his bike against the takeaway's window and went in to get an order.

While he was inside, Smith banged the window and stared at him so he went outside to check his bike.

Smith walked off towards the city centre and the rider went back into the takeaway.

But Smith turned round, picked up the bike and threw it.

The rider went back out to ask Smith what he was doing and Smith verbally racially abused him.