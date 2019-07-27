NORTH Yorkshire Police inspector Denise Wond has begun a 180-mile fundraising cycle ride in memory of fallen police officers across the country.

Each participant in the Unity Cycle Ride will wear a bracelet inscribed with a name of someone they are cycling to remember and Dee’s bracelet bears the name of PC Richard Ellerker who died on December 26, 1993.

PC Ellerker was on foot patrol in York when he was injured while arresting a drunk and violent male. A few hours later he suffered a fatal heart attack. He was 42.

First beginning in the United States in 1997, the Unity Cycle Ride raises money for charity Care of Police Survivors.

Denise set off yesterday from Humberside Police headquarters and is joining colleagues from across the North of England cycling to Staffordshire where they will take part in the Care of Police Survivors Annual Service of Remembrance tomorrow. During the ride Denise will be joined by fellow North Yorkshire Police officer Marie Williams who has an important role as part of the cyclist’s support team.

Speaking about the cycle ride, Denise said: “This year I am riding in memory of PC Richard Ellerker, a North Yorkshire Police officer who tragically died on Boxing Day in 1993, aged 42, leaving his family behind.

“Whilst realising the dangers of policing, nobody expects to die in the line of duty. When such a tragedy does occur, the surviving family endures emotions including denial, bewilderment, anger and depression. COPS provides an incredible support service to the families of police officers who have lost their lives, helping them to cope with the aftermath of such a tragedy and rebuild their lives whilst ensuring they remain part of the close-knit police family.

“Every single mile of my cycle ride will be dedicated to the memory of PC Ellerker and his family.”

To donate to Denise’s cycle ride visit her Just Giving page.