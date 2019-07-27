SEVEN young people, who had faced homelessness in North Yorkshire, prepared afternoon tea for those who welcomed them into their homes.
They were helped by youth homelessness charity Safe and Sound Homes (SASH), which helps people aged 16 to 25 avoid homelessness by offering a place to stay in the homes of volunteer hosts.
The group have been attending a six-week cookery course, held in the kitchen at the Rainbow Centre, Scarborough.
The classes were led by Jan Harding, a former food technology teacher who has volunteered her time to help teach the young people some invaluable life skills.
Jan said: “I’ve been really impressed by their commitment.
"They’ve all been practising at home and their confidence has really grown.”
SASH Host, Chris Ridgway, said: “It was a really fantastic afternoon tea.
"It was amazing to see what skills they learnt in just six weeks and how proud they were of their achievements.”