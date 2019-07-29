A CARER at Stamford Bridge Beaumont has taken part in a charity cyclethon, to raise money for different charities.
Vicky Newbold, head of unit at Stamford Bridge Beaumont, cycled 49 miles around Barchester homes in Norton, York and Barkston Ash, to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Throughout July, Vicky is also cycling to work, in excess of 20 miles each day. The amount Vicky has raised has exceeded £300 to date with donations ongoing.
Victoria Edwards, general manager at Stamford Bridge Beaumont, said: “Everyone at the homes Vicky visited was keen to show her support, especially the residents.
"Barchester’s Charitable Foundation is a great cause that helps many people in need, particularly lonely older people, which is a cause very close to the hearts of all our staff and residents.
"We are really proud of Vicky to have been able to raise this money."