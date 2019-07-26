A SHOPPING centre in York has recruited a new mascot to greet children and help raise awareness of the retail park and its natural heritage.
Newton the Newt was inspired by the local population of endangered Great Crested Newts which delayed construction of Vangarde Shopping Park in 2013. The population has since been thriving in nearby specially created ponds and drainage lagoons.
The conservation efforts have provided regular opportunities to educate local children on the newts and other environmental issues.
With the help of Newton the Newt, Vangarde is able to spread the message further and provide a fun character for kids to meet whilst visiting.
Centre manager, Deb O’Donnell said: “We have always maintained a responsibility to help teach children on protecting the environment and the importance of conserving the great crested newts.
“We are really excited about the arrival of Newton the Newt, who spent his first week out-and-about meeting shoppers. He’s also already had loads of fun meeting children from Yearsley Grove Primary School who have helped to build bug hotels on site.”
