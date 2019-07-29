A YORK-based foundation has made a major cash donation to help families affected by dementia.

Dementia UK was voted to be the charity of the year for the Pavers Foundation, whose staff in the head office and across Pavers Shoes stores were asked to vote for their favourite cause from a shortlist of four.

Dementia UK provides specialist dementia support for families through its Admiral Nurse service and received 48 per cent of all staff votes.

As winners of the charity of the year award, they have received £65,000 from the Foundation.

“I voted for Dementia UK as they provided invaluable support for me, my mum and my family," said Andrea Goodall, head of customer services at the Pavers Foundation.

“The charity helped me understand more about the illness and how to best look after her.

"They’re just as much about supporting the families of those with dementia, as they’re helping those living with it.”

Wishing to show support to the three runner-up charities, the Foundation also donated £2,500 to the NSPCC, Make-A-Wish and Designability.