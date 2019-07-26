A TEENAGER’S bank card was repeatedly used in the hours after he drowned in York’s River Foss, police have revealed.

Sonny Ferry's card was used to make unauthorised payments for items at the BP garage in Lawrence Street, McDonalds in Blake Street, Tesco in Piccadilly and the Shell garage in Hull Road.

Some of the payments were declined and inquiries are ongoing to identify the people who used it, say North Yorkshire Police.

The force has issued a fresh appeal for the return of Sonny's wallet as his family released a tribute to the 19-year-old from Rutland - who was one of five people to drown in York's rivers in a three week period during April.

A force spokeswoman said Sonny's body was recovered at about 12pm on Sunday April 14, following reports that a person had fallen into the river in York.

"Following his death, inquires revealed that Mr Ferry’s bank card was used a number of times between 4.22am and 6.10am the same morning to make unauthorised payments for items," she said.

"Officers investigating Mr Ferry’s death, which is not being treated as suspicious, are still however trying to establish the whereabouts of his wallet, which is described as dark in colour with a Velcro fastening, and wasn’t with him when his body was recovered.

"It is not known if the wallet went into the river, was lost, or was stolen.

"Underwater searches of the river in June proved unsuccessful in locating the wallet. Sonny’s bank card and provisional driving licence also remain missing."

Investigating officer Inspector Lee Partridge said:“We are still trying to establish if Mr Ferry’s wallet went into the river or was lost or stolen earlier in the evening on Saturday April 13 or in the early hours of Sunday April 14, along with his bank card.

"We would ask that, if someone found or took Mr Ferry’s wallet, please let us know by calling 101 and passing information to the Force Control Room.

“Your information could prove vital in assisting our investigations and giving his family some answers that they desperately need.

“If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 12190066481.”

The spokeswoman said Sonny's parents Kate and Stephen had chosen to share some of the tributes made by his friends following his death:“Truly one of the funniest, sweetest, most charismatic people out there”

“Words could never express how everyone feels right now, you are our shining star and we miss you so much”

“You are truly one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever known, you light up everywhere you go. You will forever live on in all of our hearts, thank you for all the fun times”

“There is a hole which will never be filled. Conscientious, caring and so eager to learn. I will miss your infectious smile and your laugh. A true gentleman”

“Words aren’t enough to tell you how much I love you and how much I miss you. The world lost a true legend, you’ve stuck by me through thick and thin and I couldn’t of asked for a better friend. You always put a smile on anyone’s face, and lightened any room you entered”.

“You were such a bright light in everyone’s lives. Gonna miss you Sunshine”.

The couple, who have launched the Sunshine Campaign to raise £45,000 to buy a new York Rescue Boat, said: “Our lives are still to suffer the devastation of our loss, or even to consider how we will live in a future without Sonny.

“As more than three months after the death of our youngest child, the stretch of the River Foss where he and others have died remains a death trap, protected only by signage prescribed by two river safety reviews.

“If anyone still doubts the sincerity of The Sunshine Campaign we invite you to listen to our Charity song ‘You are our Sunshine’.

“The song has been produced from the kindness and talents of Chris Poole and Harriet Bryan, and is available to download across all major platforms.”