NORTH Eastern comedian, sitcom scribe and television host Chris Ramsey follows up last week’s Pocklington Platform Festival gig by announcing his biggest stand-up tour for next year.
Running to more than 40 dates, Chris Ramsey 20/20 will visit York Barbican on Saturday, March 26. Tickets go on sale at 10am today (July 26) at yorkbarbican.co.uk, on 0203 356 5441 or from the Barbican in person.
Ramsey tried out typically high-energy, life-affirming new material for his 20/20 arena tour at a brace of sold-out Burning Duck Comedy Club gigs at The Basement, City Screen, York, on June 8 and 9 and at The Old Station, Pocklington, on July 10.
Meanwhile, Chris Ramsey Live Special: 2019, filmed in front of a homecoming crowd at the Newcastle Tyne Theatre, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime this summer.
The South Shields comic played York twice in 2018 on his Just Happy To Get Out Of The House Tour, first York Barbican in July, then the Grand Opera House in September.
Ramsey, who turns 32 on August 3, also starred as Jack in two series of his own BBC 2 sitcom, Hebburn, co-starring Vic Reeves.