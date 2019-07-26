NORTH Eastern comedian, sitcom scribe and television host Chris Ramsey follows up last week’s Pocklington Platform Festival gig by announcing his biggest stand-up tour for next year.

Running to more than 40 dates, Chris Ramsey 20/20 will visit York Barbican on Saturday, March 26. Tickets go on sale at 10am today (July 26) at yorkbarbican.co.uk, on 0203 356 5441 or from the Barbican in person.