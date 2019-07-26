PET Shop Boys Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are joining the production team for the upcoming stage adaptation of Hanif Kureishi’s My Beautiful Laundrette, playing at Leeds Playhouse in October.

The electronic pop duo will create original music to bring the 1980s’ drama to life. “It’s wonderful to be part of the team bringing My Beautiful Laundrette from the screen to the stage and we’ve enjoyed writing mainly instrumental music to be presented within a British Asian context,” say Tennant and Lowe.