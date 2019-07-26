A MAIN road in York city centre will be closed to traffic all next week.
Gillygate will be shut from 1am on Monday for five days for sewer works to be completed.
Should everything go to plan, it's expected to reopen on Friday (July 2).
This is the second time this month that the road has been shut to traffic, having previously been closed on July 17.
City of York Council said diversions will be signed throughout.
In a statement, they said: “This is to ensure that the works can be carried out safely."
In February the road was closed for Yorkshire Water to make repairs to to a burst water pipe.
