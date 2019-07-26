A NORTH Yorkshire MP has been appointed the new minister of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Nigel Adams, Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty, has taken on the role as part of prime minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle.
Last night, Mr Adams tweeted: "A privilege and honour to be appointed by @BorisJohnson as Minister of State for Digital & Sport @DCMS. Looking forward to working with a fabulous team."
In April this year, Mr Adams announced he was quitting as parliamentary under-secretary of state for Wales and assistant government whip. He made the announcement after Theresa May said she wanted to hold Brexit talks with the Labour leader.
