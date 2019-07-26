I write regarding James Blanchard and his call for a People’s Vote (Letters, July 25). When are all these Remoaners going to give it a rest? I don’t know if they realise it yet, but we’ve had a people’s vote already. It was in 2016. It was called a democratic referendum and it was won by the people who voted for Brexit. If it’s a case of ‘I don’t accept that decision, I demand another vote’, then that smacks of despotism, not democracy.
What happens at the next general election when the party you favour doesn’t get in? A call for a people’s vote? No I don’t think so. Get over it. The Great is going back into Britain. We are coming out on October 31, 2019, although it really should have been March 29.
M Horsman,
Moorland Road, York
No room for MPs who ignore voters’ wishes
There is one statistic which has not been examined very much during all the rhetoric around the EU referendum. If you look at the voting on a constituency basis, 406 voted to leave and only 242 to remain.
That suggests to me that many MPs are blatantly going against the wishes of their constituents. If there is a general election this year I think that all voters should look long and hard at how their MPs voted during the Brexit votes. If they voted against the majority of their constituents wishes, then those MPs should be given short shrift as they do not deserve the role nor salary.
They were previously elected to represent the wishes of the people and having deliberately gone against that should be ousted.
Wendy Maddocks, The Village,
Osbaldwick, York
A second referendum would be democratic
Hazel Ward (Letters, July 24) declares that democracy must be upheld for those who voted to leave the EU in the referendum of 2016. If, however, that referendum was flawed and in the light of subsequent knowledge and problems which have arisen a new referendum were to be on the cards, would this not also be democratic? Of course it would.
Jean Frost, Heworth
