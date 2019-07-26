I write regarding James Blanchard and his call for a People’s Vote (Letters, July 25). When are all these Remoaners going to give it a rest? I don’t know if they realise it yet, but we’ve had a people’s vote already. It was in 2016. It was called a democratic referendum and it was won by the people who voted for Brexit. If it’s a case of ‘I don’t accept that decision, I demand another vote’, then that smacks of despotism, not democracy.

What happens at the next general election when the party you favour doesn’t get in? A call for a people’s vote? No I don’t think so. Get over it. The Great is going back into Britain. We are coming out on October 31, 2019, although it really should have been March 29.