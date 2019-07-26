Once again those of us with a lifetime’s experience of housebuilding don’t know whether to laugh or cry as councillors bemoan the lack of skilled workers necessary to build their much-vaunted ‘affordable’ and ‘zero carbon’ homes (Building skills shortage in city, July 24).

The firms which provide the best apprenticeship training are small and medium building companies which used to be the backbone of the industry. Pre-1997 there were over 12,000 such firms who produced 57 per cent of all homes built. Now there are only 2,800 of them and they build only 27 per cent of new houses. The large housebuilding companies sub-contract a lot of work and do not provide the same all-round training.