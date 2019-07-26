In June 2018 the Supreme Court declared that the abortion law in Northern Ireland, which outlaws access to abortion even in cases of rape, incest, and of foetal abnormality which would prove fatal, was in breach of human rights.

So the recent vote in the House of Commons in favour of extending UK abortion rights to women in Northern Ireland, passed by a majority of 332 to 99 votes (subsequently backed by the Lords by 182 to 37) was long overdue.