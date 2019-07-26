FIREFIGHTERS were called to a car on fire following a crash in a North Yorkshire village early this morning (July 26).
North Yorkshire fire service received numerous reports of a collision followed by a vehicle being seen on fire on Thorns Lane in Roecliffe, near Boroughbridge, at about 3.30am.
Fire crews from Knaresborough and Boroughbridge attended the scene.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The incident involved a Subaru Forrester on fire following a crash. No persons were on scene upon our arrival.
"The fire is believed to have started in the passenger compartment causing 100 per cent fire damage to the vehicle." Crews scanned the nearby fields with a thermal imaging camera to check for people involved but found no-one.
Crews used one hose reel, thermal imaging cameras and small tools to deal with the incident.
