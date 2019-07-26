Fringe children’s show of the weekend

Chickenshed in The Tigon And The Liger, Great Yorkshire Fringe, The Teapot, Parliament Street, York, today to Sunday, 10am and 12 noon

CHILDREN theatre’s company Chickenshed’s Tales from The Shed team present a new show about “appreciating your differences and learning to love the skin you’re in”.

Adapted from Keilly Swift’s book, The Tigon And The Liger incorporates actors, puppets, physical theatre and an original soundtrack in this delightful story. “Tyler the tigon was terribly rare, a big cat like him isn’t found everywhere. Unique from his ears to his tail to his tum, his dad was a tiger, a lion his mum,” the rhyme goes.

York free concert of the weekend

Young Thugs presents...at The Arts Barge Riverside Festival, Tower Gardens, York tonight, 7.30pm to 11pm

YORK record label Young Thugs picks a crop of fresh music and poetry from York’s ever-growing pool of talent for an Arts Barge tent showcase.

Each act will be performing up to three pieces before headliner Bonneville And The Bailers close the night with a longer set of new material as Bonnie Milnes sets a new band in motion after her fruitful partnership with Theo Mason Wood in The Lungs and Gwen.

Tonight’s bill comprises: 8pm, Tom Beer; 8.10pm, Eugene Gorgeous; 8.25pm, Adam Ditchburn; 8.30pm, Sam Trueman; 8.45pm, Fat Spatula; 9pm, Hannah Davies; 9.10pm, Drooligan; 9.25pm, Triangle, Triangle, Triangle; 9.40pm, Adam Ditchburn; 9.45pm, Luke Saxton; 10pm, Perspex; 10.15pm, Adam Ditchburn; 10.20pm, Bonneville And The Bailers.

The other great Yorkshire festival of the weekend

Deer Shed Festival 10, Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, near Thirsk, today to Sunday

YOU better have sorted out tickets for Deer Shed already because all 10,000 have been snapped up for the tenth anniversary edition of this family-friendly festival.

Anna Calvi headlines the Main Stage today, followed by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever tomorrow and Ezra Furman, promoting his new Twelve Nudes, on Sunday.

Look out too for hip-hop act Akala, The Beta Band frontman Steve Mason, New York rock band Sunflower Bean, Super Furry Animals' Gruff Rhys and alt-rock Yorkshire veterans The Wedding Present. York band The Howl And The Hum play not one, but two sets today; North York Moors singer-songwriter Amy May Ellis has a 12.15pm slot on Sunday.

Meet The Artist event of the weekend

Own Art, Eat Chocolate, Drink Wine...Meet David Baumforth, According To McGee, Tower Street, York, Saturday 12 noon to 2pm

GREG and Ails McGee host tomorrow's Meet The Artist: Own Art gathering when Snainton artist David Baumforth will discuss his Return Of The Painter solo show, now on its final weekend before the York gallery's group summer exhibition.

This latter-day "Turner of the North" is exhibiting contemporary depictions of Whitby, Ravenscar, Scarborough and Robin Hood’s Bay. Wine will be served; chocolate treats from York Cocoa Works will be very chocolatey.

And finally, just a reminder

York Racecourse Music Showcase Weekend, this evening and Saturday

RE-FORMED Eighties duo Tears For Fears play after the 8.30pm last race tonight; reformed X Factor winner James Arthur does likewise after tomorrow's5.25pm race.