DESPERATE passengers have 'collapsed' and pleaded for help on Twitter after being stranded on York-London trains in heatwave conditions, following damage to cables.

An LNER train heading to London from York has also had to undergo a 'controlled evacuation' after it was stranded near Peterborough.

LNER has issued a statement advising customers against travel for the rest of today, after record high temperatures caused several incidents on the East Coast route.

It said: "LNER services in and out of London King’s Cross are cancelled because of problems with infrastructure in the Peterborough area."

One passenger tweeted: "The train should never have left Kings Cross. The situation was made by #LNER not taking control and knowingly leaving Kings X with faulty trains. 3 people collapsed in my carriage which was over 50 degrees."



Warrick Dent, LNER Safety and Operations Director, said: “We apologise to customers for the inevitable inconvenience this will cause our customers.

"Tickets for today, Thursday 25 July will be valid for travel on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Alternatively, customers can apply for a refund if they no longer wish to travel.

"Our teams are working hard to ensure the comfort and safety of all our passengers at stations and on-board trains.

"For anyone requiring extra help, support or information, customers are advised to contact LNER Customer Services via the LNER website, social media or the Customer contact centre, 03457 225 333."

LNER tweeted passengers on the train being evacuated: "Please wait for further information. Do not attempt to open doors, windows or self-evacuate.

"Due to damage to the overhead electric lines at #Peterborough all lines are blocked. There are no services moving north of Stevenage or south of Grantham. Please DO NOT TRAVEL with LNER today."

A passenger on a train has tweeted: "Looks like a whole train is emptying on to this one, which is full. That’s going to be even hotter. Paramedics already present for people passing out."

The chaos prompted a desperate pleas for help on Twitter.

One York passenger said: "@LNER you should have never let the 1530 to Glasgow leave Kings Cross, passengers are in desperate situations now..

"My Uber would be £230-£285 back to home in York.. train guard said you would cover all costs for onwards, please help. No-one is helping. Stranded at Huntington."

A passenger on a train stuck in York tweeted: "@LNER please help. Stuck at York on Newcastle to london kings x. Driver says no movement for hours. Says to go back and return tomorrow. I’m going home from business trip. What am I supposed to do? At Newcastle LNER said fine to get on train. Help."

Another in Doncaster tweeted: "@LNER Im bound to London Kingscross we are stranded here in Doncaster with a child please tell us what to do! It is too hot! No one here to help us!"

A passenger at Doncaster has tweeted: "Carnage at Doncaster. Nothing moving south and some v irate passengers. We’ve just been told to get off the train and get a bus."

Another passenger claimed: "Complete corporate incompetence. You caused 5 people to be ill on the 1530 service to Glasgow. No air con in the carriages and temperatures of 50 degree plus. No guards to be seen."

LNER tweeted: "Very sorry for the continued disruption. We are working to Network Rail to get services moving again as soon as possible. We will share further information as we have it."