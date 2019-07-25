A MAN'S body has been recovered from the sea near Bridlington.

He has been named by his family as 37-year-old Peter Mosley, from Withernsea, who went missing on July 5.

A boat crew alerted police yesterday morning, Wednesday, after discovering the body 25 miles off the coast.

Mr Mosley had been reported as missing after he went off a boat and into the sea near Tunstall, close to Withernsea.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Humberside Police say his family are being support by officers and a file is being prepared for the coroner.