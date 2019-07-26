RESIDENTS are concerned that a community garden they have created to help combat loneliness could be lost.

Community members at Bachelor Hill, Acomb, have given their street garden a makeover to help make the area more open and welcoming for residents - which includes chairs, tables and a flower bed.

However, its future is now in doubt after City of York Council wrote to residents, demanding the equipment be removed.

Group spokesman, Michelle Wyatt, said the makeover had helped create a community haven.

“Many pensioners live alone here. The residents decided that in this bleak time of austerity, cuts and Brexit something nice was desperately needed. So they made a beautiful flower garden. The atmosphere here now is so lifted. Children come and play in the garden whilst their grandparents enjoy the flowers. But these chairs and tables could be removed as a health and safety risk.

“It is doubtful the pensioners will be able to sit on the grass. To remove flowers and chairs would trap residents indoors. The council sets up these communal gardens but people who are housebound need more than grass.

“There was one incredible moment, where a young man who always has his curtains closed and is rarely seen, came out and put out a bench and started weeding. These flowers made that moment happen. We implore anyone in a position of power to stop this decision.”

Tom Brittain, assistant director of housing and community safety at York council, said: “We’re keen to encourage the use of the communal gardens and we’re currently in discussion with the residents at Bachelor Hill to have agreements to take over responsibility of some parts of the communal garden, which includes flower beds and borders.

"However, the alterations and additions we’ve recently been made aware of in the communal areas by residents included objects blocking walkways or fire exits, which cannot be permitted. We are aware there are some issues that must be addressed regarding this and we are committed to working with residents to ensure that everyone can sit out and enjoy the gardens that they have created.”