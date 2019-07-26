A RACIST who verbally abused a fellow passenger and a train guard has been given a community sentence.

Restaurant manager Shu Nung Lok, 58, directed racist insults at a black woman passenger on a Blackpool to York train on June 22, said Sarah Tyrer, prosecuting.

Lok also threatened to kill a train guard who tried to move him out of the victim’s coach.

“He made a mime of removing a gun from his pocket and pointing it at his head,” said Ms Tyrer.

British Transport Police met the train at York Railway Station and arrested Lok.

The 58-year-old has a previous conviction for racial harassment and a long record of drunken crimes, York Magistrates Court heard.

Lok, who gave his address as a restaurant in central Sheffield, pleaded guilty to racial abuse and a public order offence.

He was ordered to do 120 hours’ unpaid work, fined £170 and ordered to pay £200 compensation to the guard, an £85 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The female passenger did not want to make a statement.

For him, James Fox-McGowan said he had been drinking on the train and was travelling to see his terminally ill mother.