YORK’S council overspent by £469,000 on private fostering agencies to find suitable homes for looked after children last year, according to a report.

Cllr Stephen Fenton, speaking at a council meeting, said he is “concerned” by the amount the authority spends on agencies and added: “Is there a danger that foster carers will be attracted by these independent agencies and then as an authority we’re faced with a bigger bill because we’re not working directly with foster carers?”