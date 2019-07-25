YORK’S council overspent by £469,000 on private fostering agencies to find suitable homes for looked after children last year, according to a report.
Cllr Stephen Fenton, speaking at a council meeting, said he is “concerned” by the amount the authority spends on agencies and added: “Is there a danger that foster carers will be attracted by these independent agencies and then as an authority we’re faced with a bigger bill because we’re not working directly with foster carers?”
Amanda Hatton, the council’s director for children’s services, said York pays foster carers a higher allowance than any other authority - so money is not the issue.
But she said more needs to be done to recruit and train foster carers - and the council is working on the issue.
“If you ring up an independent fostering agency and you want to be a foster carer, they’re very slick at the way that they then get you through the process,” she said.
“They’re making 35 to 40 per cent profits in relation to their businesses. The processes are very slick and there’s a lot we can learn.”
She added it is important to focus on recruiting more carers and to have preventative services in place so fewer children need foster placements in the first place.
The council runs its own fostering scheme but also buys in services from independent agencies.