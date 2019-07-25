A CANCER group in York has been nominated for this year’s Community Pride Awards after raising more than £1 million since it began 50 years ago.

The Dunnington Cancer Support Group has been nominated for Fundraiser of the Year and Volunteer of the Year by the charity, York Against Cancer.

Spokesman for York Against Cancer, Francine Clee, said: “The Dunnington Cancer Support Group has been going just over 50 years.

“The group’s shop above the Reading Rooms in Dunnington is a treasure trove of vintage clothes and second-hand goods and the people who staff it have raised around £1 million for cancer charities over the years through shop sales, jumble sales, coffee mornings and fashion shows.

“They have a sharp eye for a money-spinner and have even sold items at auctions and on Ebay to make the most money they can for charity.

“Since they began raising money for York Against Cancer in 1997, the Dunnington Support Group has raised a magnificent £312,790 towards the charity’s work in cancer care, research and education.

“The group’s members are a welcome sight at York Against Cancer's annual cake and goods sale at St Crux church hall in Pavement and their efforts make a significant contribution towards our income each year, helping us make life better for people living with cancer in York and the surrounding area. They do it all without fuss or fanfare, quietly going about their work without any expectation of thanks or reward. A Community Pride award for these modest fundraisers would show how much they are appreciated by us and by the city as a whole.”

On hearing on their nomination, a spokesman for Dunnington Cancer Group said: “It is an honour to be nominated for the awards and very kind for York Against Cancer to help highlight the work we do.

“The charity has a great community spirit, with over 30 people working for us in the village - with people in their 80s still helping us raise money for research against cancer.

“I hope it can continue.”

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with the City of York Council. The Fundraiser category is sponsored by Pryers Solicitors while Aviva sponsors the Volunteer award.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to life in, the City of York Council area. Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse.

Post entries to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York Y01 9YN. Or submit nominations online at yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride by today, Friday, July 26.