A NORTH Yorkshire gin company has announced it will be a headline sponsor of this year’s Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York Racecourse.
Spirit of Harrogate will be the first ever sponsor of the Ebor Fashion Lawn at the four-day meeting from August 21, which has been created to embrace and celebrate racegoers’ love of style.
Racegoers will be able to watch and participate in the Slingsby Ebor Fashion Lawn, with daily prizes available for best dressed lady and gentleman, runner up lady and gentleman, best dressed couple and best dressed child.
Co-founder of Spirit of Harrogate, Marcus Black, said: “We are extremely proud of our Yorkshire heritage so to be involved in such a prestigious event like the Ebor Festival at one of our local racecourses is very exciting for us.”