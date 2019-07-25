THIS shot shows the steam engine Galatea thundering across the newly refurbished Scarborough Bridge in York hauling the Scarborough Spa Express to the coast.

The Scarborough Spa train will be running every Thursday in August. The final trip will be on Thursday, September 5.

Operators West Coast Railways also run the Dalesman train, which starts in York and will be steam-hauled over the famous Settle-to-Carlisle line on certain Tuesdays during August and September.

Fares from York start at £39 for adults and £15 for children. For more details see www.westcoastrailways.co.uk or phone 0844 850 3131.

A spokesman for West Coast Railway said: “We’re delighted to have Galatea on the route. It’s a much-loved historic steam engine and has proved very popular as well as reliable.

“As the photo shows, it is a truly magnificent sight steaming along pulling its gleaming renovated former British Rail carriages.”

Galatea was named after a figure in Greek mythology. Despite weighing about 80 tons, its 7ft wheels mean it is capable of reaching 75mph.

For many years it was based at Sheffield and then Leeds, pulling passenger trains throughout the north over the LMS region.

The locomotive was eventually withdrawn from service by British Rail in 1964 and sold to a scrapyard in Wales.

But fortunately it was saved by railway enthusiasts and carefully restored before being pressed back into service pulling special excursion trains around the country.

The Scarborough Spa train has its roots in the LNER’s Scarborough Flyer service which first ran from London to the l resort in July 1927.

The express was cancelled in 1939 after the second world war broke out, but was brought back in 1950 and ran as a summer-only train for holidaymakers over the next 13 years.