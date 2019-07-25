A MAN who launched a vicious attack on another man outside a pizza takeaway - causing fatal injuries - has been jailed for eight years.

Christopher John Coakley was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for manslaughter over the attack in Whitby on a 47-year-old man from the coastal town, Anthony John Welford.

North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened at just after midnight on Sunday February 24 2019 outside Porto Pizza in Windsor Terrace.

He caused Mr Welford to fall and suffer a serious head injury and then left the scene whilst members of the public went to Mr Welford’s aid, calling an ambulance and putting him in the recovery position, said a spokesman.

"Mr Welford was transported James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough where it was found he had suffered severe brain damage as a result of the head injury," he said. "He remained in a critical condition and died four days later from his injury.

"Coakley, 28, of Clipstone, Nottinghamshire, was arrested shortly after the attack and charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter."

Detective Superintendent Allan Harder said it had been an 'extremely tragic case where a man has lost his life at the hands of an aggressive attacker who then fled the scene showing no thought to the consequences of his actions.'

He added:"The sentence given to Coakley reflects the seriousness of the offence he committed and the life-changing consequences for Mr Welford’s family. I hope this gives the family some closure to what has been a very difficult and distressing time.”