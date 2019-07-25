BUDDING musicians have the chance to showcase their talents as a York shop owner organises a new festival evening.

Lee Shanley, store manager at The Whisky Shop in Coppergate Walk, has decided to take on a new venture as he looks to raise money for The Hut charity in York.

The Now York festival will take place from 6pm to 11pm on Saturday, August 24 at Clements Hall, Nunthorpe Road, with different musicians performing both old and new.

Currently, six acts are confirmed for the night.

Lee said: “The festival aims to provide an all inclusive space for York talent to perform and showcase their work.

“This event is perfect for talented folk who may find it hard to find an environment to perform.

“We are all inclusive simply meaning everyone is welcome. No matter how experienced you are the stage is yours.

“All of the money raised on the evening will go towards the great cause of The Hut.”

The Hut York is a registered charity, established in 2011, which provides activities and support for people with mental health issues and/or learning disabilities.

It was created in response to an increasing need for day facilities in York.

Gary Riley, who will be performing on the night with his band The Hot Dogz, said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone to come and show off their musical talent.

“Hopefully it will be a success and can be continued in the future.”

If you wish to perform at, or purchase a ticket for the Now York festival then contact Lee on nowyorkfestival@gmail.com.

For more information go to their website at www.nowyorkfestival.wixsite.com/york.

This event is for people who are aged 18 and above.