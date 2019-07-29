BUSINESSES in our region are being given extra time to enter this year's Press Business Awards.

The awards – which are free to enter – recognise the achievements of all kinds of businesses, large and small, across different sectors and in various areas of best practice.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “York is home to some of the most successful businesses in the country – both large and small. But one thing that we’re not so good at is shouting about our achievements, which is why these awards are so important. The Press is committed to shining a light on our finest businesses and celebrating their successes.”

Talk Talk returns as the headline sponsor for this year’s event, which culminates in a black-tie awards ceremony at York Racecourse on Thursday, November 21.

Entries have been arriving from across the region, with the awards open to businesses within the circulation area of The Press, covering York, North and East Yorkshire.

The competition, now in its 29th year, is one of a kind and recognises the entrepreneurial success of individuals as well as small and large enterprises.

Each entrant will have their story published in The Press and online.

The competition provides the chance to shine the spotlight on the region’s businesses that have been exploiting new opportunities, creating wealth, employing more people and contributing to the local economy.

There are ten different categories, with an overall Business of the Year winner also.

To be in with a chance of being crowned a Press Business Awards winner, entrants can choose up to two categories: large business of the year; small business of the year; new business of the year; socially responsible business of the year; exporter of the year; family business of the year; business innovation of the year; employer of the year; business personality of the year, and retail, tourism and leisure business of the year.

Entry is online only via the website: yorkpress.co.uk/business/awards/introduction/

The closing date has been extended by one week to Friday, August 16, 2019.