SCHOOL bus services for children with special educational needs in York face “significant issues”.

City of York Council spent £247,000 over budget on providing transport for vulnerable students last year - and pressures on the service are set to get worse, a meeting heard.

The local authority went nearly £900,000 over its children, education and communities budget in 2019 - with Cllr Bob Webb describing the figure as “scary” and “massively worrying”.

He highlighted challenges facing the school transport budget, saying: “This is something where we’re already experiencing an overspend. How robust are we as a provider going forward?

“We need to make sure that what we do is robust and is seen as straight forward.”

Amanda Hatton, the council’s director for education, said poor funding for youngsters with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) is a national challenge.

And she added that changes to the law, which mean children are entitled to help and support up to the age of 25, mean significantly more students use the service.

She said: “I think you’re right to flag it as a significant issue - it is for us and it is nationally.

“A number of authorities have taken a particular stance in relation to SEND cases and a number of them have then gone to tribunal - 97 per cent of the tribunals are won by the parents and not by the authority.

“I think it’s fair to say that this is a significant issue nationally - there is a lot of national conversation around what happens next in relation to SEND funding.”

York is now able to provide better specialist education for students living in the city, according to a report, and the council has had to arrange more transport to York College, Askham Bryan College, Choose 2 Youth and Blueberry Academy.

It adds: “The cost per pupil of transport over the last three years has gradually been falling as we have worked with our transport providers to increase the size of vehicles and reduce the number of passenger transport assistants.

“The main increase in numbers have been at post 16 and 19.

“However the increase in numbers and need has impacted on expenditure.”

Cllr Fiona Fitzpatrick praised the council’s work, adding: “It’s an issue that the local authority has never shied away from admitting is an issue.

“In my opinion at least we are trying to do the best we can.”

The meeting also heard the council spent £449,000 over its budget on short breaks for disabled children, including at The Glen, because of delays to services for children with the most complex needs.

But savings were made in a number of other areas, including the local area teams budget.