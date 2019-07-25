STUDENT from Scarborough, who is currently receiving treatment for blood cancer, is calling on young people to sign up as stem cell donors with blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan after his recent diagnosis.
In August 2018, Jonny Parker, 21, was given the news he had acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).
Jonny completed five cycles of chemotherapy which put him into remission. However, in May 2019, his leukaemia returned.
He is currently being treated with regular cycles of chemotherapy. He needs a stem cell transplant from a healthy person, with the same tissue type. In order to replace and repair his own damaged cells.
Many of Jonny’s friends have joined the stem cell register, inspired by his Facebook updates.
Jonny’s father, Simon, of the housing association Home Group, said: "My energy is on supporting Jonny, and we’ve been encouraging as many people as we can to join the Anthony Nolan register."
People aged 16-30 can join the register online at www.anthonynolan.org/join4jonny.