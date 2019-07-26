A THRONE fit for a Viking king is the centrepiece of a new shop opening in York today Friday, July 26.

The Norse-themed Asgard store opens on Little Stonegate and it is hoped that a specially-commissioned throne becomes one of the city’s newest Insta-locations.

“This is more than a game of thrones, it is our claim on the Viking throne of York!” says owner, Jim Glazzard.

The throne has been built locally by Tockwith-based Stage One – perhaps best known for creating the Olympic Cauldron for London 2012.

Jim said: “I’ve had the design for this throne in my head for some time, but between manufacturing products for our online store, attending trade fairs and completing a post-graduate degree at the University of York, I’ve not had chance to build it myself.

“I’ve seen Stage One’s work and know that they have a superb reputation for creating items that are beautiful and durable, so have been working with two of their apprentices to turn the dream into reality.”

The completed throne will feature in the new store on Little Stonegate, next to the Art of Protest Gallery, with Viking enthusiasts, tourists and locals alike invited to come along and take a selfie on the new Northern throne, which will sit alongside displays of hand-crafted yet affordable pewter jewellery, clothing and re-enactor essentials with a Norse, Anglo-Saxon and Celtic theme.

“We’ve been based in Scotland for the last 15 years, but we know York very well and are very excited to be able to create this unique retail experience in the heart of the city. People travel from all over the world to embrace York’s heritage and culture, and we want to be part of that journey, providing visitors with a souvenir that will genuinely last many lifetimes,” adds Jim.

Tim Leigh, Sales & Marketing Director at Stage One, said: “Using cutting edge equipment to replicate hand-carved furniture is a really interesting approach. That’s the joy of innovation and having a digital manufacturing business with very creative clients.”

Asgard opens at 14 Little Stonegate at 12 noon today.