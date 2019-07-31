There are moments in life when you need to make decisions that can have a huge impact on your finances.

Managing our money during these uncertain times becomes a bigger challenge. This is where financial advice from a trusted expert can help you make the right decisions when your circumstances or priorities change.

Here are three signs when talking to an NFU Mutual Financial Adviser that could help you see clearly, and enable you to make the best decisions for you and your family.

1. Today's uncertainty is stopping you from acting now to plan your future.

It’s never too early or late to plan for the future. How would your family cope if you were seriously ill or if you died? Would their future be secure if you were unable to work because of accident or illness?

Our financial advisers can help you to provide your family with peace of mind that they will be financially comfortable, should the worst happen.

2. Due to the current economic climate, you are unsure where to invest and how to grow your wealth.

In uncertain times, it is important to be clear about your investment goals, whether this is to support your child through university, or for a holiday of a lifetime. You may want to review your existing savings and investments portfolio, add to it further or even start a new one.

Our Financial Advisers will be able to guide you through your investment options.

3. You are approaching retirement and you want to know more about how you can make the most of your pension.

With all the flexible options available to you when you come to retire, are you clear on which route is best for you? In today’s world it is important to know whether your pension savings will be sufficient when you slow down or stop working.

Our financial advisers can talk you through the various ways you can take money from your pension and the benefits of each of these. It’s never too late to discuss your retirement plans.

The value of your investment and any income from it can fall and you may get back less than invested.

NFU Mutual Financial Advisers advise on NFU Mutual products and selected products from specialist providers. We’ll explain the advice services and the charges. Financial advice is provided by NFU Mutual Select Investments Ltd.