THERE is something deeply disturbing happening at the heart of British politics.

A person who has rarely been seen in Parliament has just taken over the running of our country with the support of just 0.1per cent of the population.

He has expressed objectionable racist views, has been dangerous in diplomatic dealings, including failing to stand by diplomats and public servants and is prepared to pursue a reckless ‘no deal’ exit from the EU, while embracing a trade deal with the US where everything is on the table, including our precious NHS.

It is disconcerting, divisive and dangerous.

Right now our country needs time to heal and policies that will close the increasing divides we see.

We need a leader who will deliver an agenda that tackles the ‘burning injustices’ in our communities, not exacerbates them.

Instead of luxury homes for the rich, we need low cost and social housing that is accessible to everyone.

The rationing of healthcare, the post code lottery on treatment and ever-growing waiting times for vital treatment and mental health support needs reversing.

Our schools need fair funding so every child has the best of opportunities and police need to be put back on our streets.

When it comes to taking our stumbling economy forward, everyone should have access to secure, well-paid jobs, not balancing the challenges of zero-hour contracts which so often lead to in-work poverty.

This summer will be tough for too many families and communities, and I know that across York, extraordinary work will provide food and activities for people across the city.

I look forward to visiting some of these projects over the summer and will do all I can to support people who are struggling.

But we should also remember it doesn’t have to be this way.

It is because of political choices that the country is divided and struggling.

The austerity agenda of the Tory/Lib Dem coalition, caused more damage than any other Government, forcing many of our communities into severe hardship and understandably made people question where their voice was in politics.

This is what motivated me to go to Westminster to not only shine a spotlight on the issues which are prevalent, but often hidden, in cities like York but to do something about it.

My biggest worry is that things are about to take a turn for the worse.

The withdrawal of investment, due to Brexit, has meant that decent work is hard to come by.

When, as part of his election bid, the new Prime Minister offered tax cuts for the wealthy, we all know the worst off are going to be hit the hardest.

Now is the time we need to work together to do all we can to stop our country getting worse, and show we will not tolerate any measure that risks our national security, our public services or our community cohesion.

This is why I believe we must Remain in the EU.

Ideology must not override economic realities.

Labour is now firmly committed to putting this question back to the public through a vote, and will campaign to Remain.

Labour has always been a progressive force in our society, and that is why it is time that we work together to reset the political direction of our country and work together for the common good.

A Labour Government will deliver a very different kind of society to that of the new Prime Minister.

The differences couldn’t be more stark.

Labour is focussed and we will work to Remain in the EU, to build strong relationships around the world, and reinvest in our communities that so desperately need investment.