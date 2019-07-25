A FOUR day warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding has been issued for York and North Yorkshire - as temperatures hit 31C by noon.
The Met Office has put out two 'yellow' warnings for the region.
The first is for a risk of thunderstorms from mid-afternoon today until 4am tomorrow, with a risk of flooding, lightning strikes and power cuts.
Forecasters says there is a small chance of homes and businesses being damaged by lightning strikes, hail, sudden gusts of wind and flooding.
The second runs from midday on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday and is for heavy rainfall which again could cause flooding, as well as difficult driving conditions.
Meanwhile, temperatures in the York area are rising steadily today towards a predicted maximum of 33C at 3pm, and RAF Linton on Ouse was already recording 31C by noon.