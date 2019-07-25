YORK Mystery Plays Supporters Trust is to produce a Nativity for York in December, taken from the York Cycle of Mystery Plays.
"We aim to make this an annual event in the city’s Christmas calendar," says chair Linda Terry.
"Anyone interested in taking part and wanting to learn more can join us at the Spurriergate Centre, Spurriergate, on Monday (July 29) from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, when they can meet Philip Parr, our director, and hear his ideas for the production.
"This is the chance to sign up, whether acting, singing, musician, costume, front of house: all the skills we need to bring this Mystery Play to life."
The Supporters Trust will be holding a raffle. "Cream teas and theatre tickets will feature, so do bring a bit of spending money if you’d like to support our fundraising," says Linda.
Spurriergate staff will be serving light refreshments on a pay-as-you-feel basis.